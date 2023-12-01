Signing Santa coming to Opryland hotel for deaf children

Santa will be available to communicate with deaf and hard-of-hearing children using ASL.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An American Sign Language Santa is coming to town and will be at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel on Dec. 13.

Gaylord National said a special signing Santa will be available to communicate with deaf and hard-of-hearing children using ASL.

“Mailing a letter to the North Pole is great, but nothing can beat a personal visit with Santa Claus to let him know what you want for Christmas and make sure you’re on his nice list.”

Click here to learn more about how you can capture the moment at the Opryland hotel.

