State working to improve Tennessee’s highly polluted lakes and rivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee River is a major water source for millions of people but inspections done by Tennessee’s Department of Environment and Conservation show there could be some harmful materials in our water.

WVLT News spoke to Knoxville Utilities Board to see how they make sure the water you’re drinking and using is safe. The Division of Water Resources Report done in September found these substances in places like First Creek, Goose Creek and Melton Hill Reservoir.

The report showed high levels of mercury, PCB’s and other organics were found in more than 500 river miles in Tennessee and about 250,000 reservoir acres.

Chris Thomas is the manager for KUB’s plant operations department. He said, “There are hospitals using our water there are day care kids using our water right now as we speak so we take that responsibility very seriously and make sure that our water meets above and beyond safe drinking water standards.”

KUB takes in more than 30 million gallons of water every day from the Tennessee River and treats it to make sure it’s safe, Thomas told WVLT News.

“We’re removing the particles from the water and then actually the water is disinfected again so that’s the second stage of disinfection from that point the water is actually filtered and then after filtration the water is disinfected again so there are three phases of disinfection,” Thomas said.

He said they were aware that as water travels over land and through the ground it naturally will pick up some other minerals or radioactive material. That’s why KUB follows all regulations in place by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation or TDEC. Thomas said they perform more than a 100,000 tests to make sure your water is safe to drink.

“They know that water has to be safe to drink all the way to the customers tap so we take that job very seriously so it’s disinfected that last time we fluoridate the water and then we add a corrosion inhibiter to it and it’s actually ready to distribute to our customers,” said Thomas.

He said the biggest problems they see affecting some of our water sources is urban runoff. Runoff is water from rain and outdoor water use that drains from roofs, driveways, sidewalks, and other surfaces that doesn’t soak into the ground. When the water runoff flows over surfaces, it will pick up and carry pollutants it encounters. Many of these pollutants come from waste that we produce or misuse in our homes.

Each of us could be contributing to source water pollution without even knowing it, even the smallest stream leads to the Tennessee River.

“So everyday of the year there’s chemist and microbiologist here in this laboratory conducting test on our source water our water that’s in the process in the plant as well as our finished water and in many cases water that’s out at customer locations,” Thomas said.

Thomas said there are ways you can protect our source water by recycling, properly disposing of medications, and reducing Poly- and Perfluoroalkyl Substances or PFAS, which are man made chemicals that are resistant to breaking down the environment and may cause adverse health effects.

KUB said reducing pollution at all levels and locations is important and can make a huge difference. KUBs Water Quality Report can be found online here. If customers have questions about their water quality, you can call KUB at 865-524-2911.

