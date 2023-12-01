Tennessee Football NCAA transfer portal update

Vol veteran Warren Burrell expected to move on after five years in the program
By Rick Russo
Nov. 30, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some NCAA portal news regarding Tennessee football Thursday afternoon.

Red-shirt senior cornerback Warren Burrell, who has a Covid year available, is said to want to use it elsewhere.

The veteran cornerback appeared in 10 games during the 2023 season coming up with eight tackles, one tackle for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Burrell would be moving on after five years in the Tennessee program. He made 22 starts during his Tennessee career but missed the majority of the 2022 season with an upper-body injury.

Our friends at Volquest.com are also reporting that the Vols have offered MTSU Defensive Tackle Marley Cook, who plans to enter the portal when it opens up on Monday. Cook is said to also have visits lined up at Miami and Ohio State.

The 6-foot-2, 298-pound Cook, out of Water Valley High School in Water Valley, Mississippi, was a team captain for MTSU as a redshirt junior this season and earned First-Team All Conference USA honors from Pro Football Focus as a redshirt sophomore in 2022.

Cook in four seasons at MTSU has 60 career tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery in 39 games. He had 22 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and a sack this season, after posting career-best numbers in 2022, with 22 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

