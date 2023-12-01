U.S. Postal Service considers moving some of Knoxville’s operations to Louisville

USPC met with the public on Thursday afternoon to hear their comments and concerns before making a final decision on the future of the Knoxville location.
By Sam Luther
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As a part of a $40 billion initiative from the United States Postal Service to update the way the system operates, USPS is taking a look at making changes to the Knoxville Processing and Distribution Center.

Pellissippi State University hosted the USPS and people from the public on Thursday afternoon as USPS executives fielded comments from those concerned in the audience.

The proposed change would be to move some of the processing capabilities from Knoxville’s Weisgarber Road location to a location in Louisville, Kentucky. USPS representatives said this wouldn’t impact delivery times, and in fact, would possibly improve them but some weren’t convinced.

“I see it really affecting the customers counting on it, the mailers, the local businesses, the elderly people waiting on medication. I just can’t see anything good coming out of it,” said mail handler Dan Rudd.

Rudd is one of many who are worried about what this possible change would do for his job security.

According to USPS, no Knoxville employees would be fired, but 71 people would either have to find a new job or be relocated to Louisville.

“I’d hate to move my family again but I’d hate to start over again too so I’d have to move,” said Rudd.

If this change takes place, it would mean that to send a package or letter to Knoxville, it would first have to stop in Louisville before making its way to East Tennessee.

For the next 15 days USPS is taking comments and input from the public before making a final decision. If you’d like to voice your opinion you can submit a comment by clicking HERE.

