West embraces historic state title opportunity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As West prepares for its second straight Class 5A state title game, the senior class has a chance to do something that no graduating class ever has at the school.

No Senior class has ever left West with two state championship rings.

The class of 2024 is led by running back Marshaun Bowers, who was fought through pain for a chance at a second title.

“Marshaun has been hurt since week two,” West Head Coach Lamar Brown revealed to WVLT Sports. “He got turf toe week two and week four got a high ankle sprain on the other ankle and, and we really missed him when he went in there because Marshaun’s a warrior. He’s always gonna give you everything he’s got. But he’s also the leader on this football team. A lot of these younger players look up to him.”

Bowers will play his final high school game when the Rebels take the field on Friday. It will be an emotional end to an already emotional year for the Rebel Senior.

“It was really sad because I always try to be out there for my team and just do what I do the best,” said Bowers. “But I just said to my guys, h, and then just let them be known. And then when I come back, I get back to the game I was playing. The young guys are going to look up to you, no matter what you do, like even at school, they’re gonna look up to you.”

The Rebels averaged 27 points per game offensively during the regular season, but have scored at least 30 in all four postseason games thus far. More impressive is what the West defense has accomplished. West has yet to allow a single touchdown since the playoffs began, making them a unique opponent for West in Friday’s state championship rematch.

“I don’t know if a lot of teams can say this, but we’re going into week 15 And we’ve still got room for improvement,” said Brown. “It seems like we’ve gotten better every week.”

A win would give West its third state title in program history and it would add to Lamar Brown’s already impressive resume at the school. He’d be the only head coach with an undefeated season and the only head coach with two state title rings.

West and Page kickoff in the Class 5A state title game Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.