Crash investigation underway in Sevier County, THP says
Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Pittman Center Road Friday night.
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed they were investigating a crash on Pittman Center Road Friday, according to officials.
Two cars were involved and people were injured, but no other information has been released.
This is a developing story.
