Knoxville Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department Investigations Bureau is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning around 1:20 a.m.

According to KPD, an officer responded to a home in the 6800 block of Pemmbrooke Shire Lane after a 911 request for an emergency was made via text.

After the officer arrived, they encountered a man with a firearm. KPD officials report that the officer fired one shot and then went to seek cover. Additional officers responded to the scene for assistance and took the man into custody, police said.

No one was injured were reported from the incident.

It has been decided after a consultation with the District Attorney’s Office that KPD’s Investigations Bureau will lead an investigation into the shooting. In addition, the KPD Office of Professional Standards has started an administrative investigation into the incident to ensure all policies and procedures were appropriately followed by the officer.

The KPD will consult with the DA’s office regarding charges.

The officer has been placed on a routine administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.