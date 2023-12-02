Lady Vols sweep their way past High Point in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday night, the 10th nationally seeded Tennessee Lady Vols swept High Point (25-20, 25-19, 25-15) to open the NCAA Tournament at Food City Center.

The Lady Vols’ sweep over HPU marks the 18th time they’ve swept an opponent this season.

Friday night also marked the first home victory in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament since 2011, which was the last time the program hosted, and an achievement coach Eve Rackham Watt said they’ve been building towards all season.

“And someone like Morgahn, who’s been here for five years and what she’s done to help us get to this point. It’s been a really cool and fun build to have, and hopefully, a lot more to go,” said Rackham Watt.

The Lady Vols (25-4) had a dominant all-around performance, starting with a solid offensive outing with 49 kills on .402 hitting. The defense registered 47 digs and nine blocks and held the Panthers to just .109 hitting, the lowest hitting percentage in the postseason by a Tennessee opponent during the 25-point rallying scoring era.

Fingall led all players with 18 kills on .452 hitting in addition to seven digs and two blocks. Moore tallied 17 kills on .533 hitting with three digs and three blocks.

Redshirt freshman setter Caroline Kerr had a hand in many of the team’s points on the night with 44 assists, six digs, three blocks, and an ace.

Defensively, six different Lady Vols recorded multiple blocks, with sophomore middle blocker Keondreya Granberry pacing UT with five rejections and four kills.

Tennessee returns to the court Saturday at 6:00 p.m. to take on No. 6 seed Western Kentucky, who boasts a 30-4 record and champions of the Conference USA.

