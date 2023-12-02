Man crashes truck into Russellville Intermediate School, THP says

The school was closed on Tuesday and students utilized virtual learning for the rest of the week while the school worked on getting repaired.
By Sam Luther
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Russellville Intermediate School was under repair after a man drove his truck through the brick wall of the front of the school, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crash happened after school hours, and no students or faculty were injured.

According to school representatives, the school was closed on Tuesday, while third through fifth-grade students utilized virtual learning from home the rest of the week.

The THP report stated that the man was driving on East Andrew Johnson Highway when he had a “medical episode” and drove off the road, up an embankment, through the property of the National Guard Armory, and then into the front of the Russellville Intermediate School building.

The driver of the truck was injured during the crash, but there were no details as to the extent of the injuries or what precisely the “medical episode” was.

According to school officials, students will return to the classroom on Monday.

