Othram Labs helps answer a decades-old question in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since 1987, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have been trying to determine the identity of a woman who had been burned and left by a dumpster.

After decades of not knowing the answer, Othram Labs in Texas was able to provide insight by using cutting-edge DNA testing to come up with a profile after analyzing the remains.

With the help of TBI and the sheriff’s office, Othram determined Jane Doe to be Betty Lou Wisely.

“With our profile, we can detect out to about a sixth cousin. We’re all related, it’s just to what degree it is if we can find a couple of decent matches in that sixth cousin range the genealogists out there can do some incredible things with that information,” said Michael Vogen with Othram Labs.

Before, labs would only be able to pull around 25 strands of DNA from remains but Othram is able to use hundreds of thousands of strands to help lead investigators in the right direction.

“It’s exponentially becoming a more and more way for us to go back and look at cases that have very difficult DNA to work with and we’re quickly learning how to work those cases,” said Vogen.

Othram Labs uses DNA samples from people across the country to help solve and contribute to cold cases.

