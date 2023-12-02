Scattered showers and downpours around today

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking out the latest rain chances.
Rain will be off and on throughout our Saturday afternoon
Rain will be off and on throughout our Saturday afternoon(WVLT)
By Jacob Durham
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dense fog this morning will transition to showers and downpours as we head throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Our slow moving cold front will finally bring some drier weather as we head into Sunday afternoon as cooler temperatures move in.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Pack the rain gear if you plan on heading out to Christmas parades or have any outdoor plans. Temperatures will be slow to move throughout the day thanks to rain and clouds, giving us a gloomy Saturday overall.

Despite temperatures not moving much we’ll be close to average as we top off in the middle 50s. Rain chances begin to increase as we head closer to lunchtime with breaks at times, but a more persistent batch of rain settling in for the afternoon and evening. This rain will be much needed as we continue to see dry conditions, with many areas picking up a quarter to half inch throughout the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered showers will continue through the overnight hours and into early Sunday morning before tapering off. Winds will begin to pick up across the region for Sunday afternoon as cooler air arrives to start next week. Expect gust to approach 30 mph at times through the afternoon so any loose items need to be tied down or brought inside.

We’ll start off the new week close to average and slowly cool as we head through the middle of the week with some mountain snow showers possible. Highs by Wednesday will only be in the middle to upper 40s with a slow rebound into next weekend.

Rain continues through Sunday ahead of cooler weather next week
Rain continues through Sunday ahead of cooler weather next week(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mysterious dog disease moves into Tennessee, veterinarian says
Mysterious dog disease found in Tennessee, veterinarian says
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Two other people were able to safely get away from the septic truck.
Man crushed to death by septic truck
Police recover five guns from convicted felons after shots fired in north Knoxville, police say
Police recover five guns from convicted felons after shots fired in north Knoxville, KPD says
A man was shot Wednesday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Targeted deadly shooting in North Knox County, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Ben tracks lots of fog followed by heavier rain Saturday
Much-needed rain continues through the weekend
Paige WX
On and off rain now through this weekend
Paige WX
On and off rain now through this weekend
Much-needed rain continues through the weekend
Much-needed rain continues through the weekend