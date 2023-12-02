Scattered showers and downpours around today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dense fog this morning will transition to showers and downpours as we head throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Our slow moving cold front will finally bring some drier weather as we head into Sunday afternoon as cooler temperatures move in.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Pack the rain gear if you plan on heading out to Christmas parades or have any outdoor plans. Temperatures will be slow to move throughout the day thanks to rain and clouds, giving us a gloomy Saturday overall.

Despite temperatures not moving much we’ll be close to average as we top off in the middle 50s. Rain chances begin to increase as we head closer to lunchtime with breaks at times, but a more persistent batch of rain settling in for the afternoon and evening. This rain will be much needed as we continue to see dry conditions, with many areas picking up a quarter to half inch throughout the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered showers will continue through the overnight hours and into early Sunday morning before tapering off. Winds will begin to pick up across the region for Sunday afternoon as cooler air arrives to start next week. Expect gust to approach 30 mph at times through the afternoon so any loose items need to be tied down or brought inside.

We’ll start off the new week close to average and slowly cool as we head through the middle of the week with some mountain snow showers possible. Highs by Wednesday will only be in the middle to upper 40s with a slow rebound into next weekend.

Rain continues through Sunday ahead of cooler weather next week (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.