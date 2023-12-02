Scattered to spotty periods of rain continue into Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Batches of scattered to spotty rain showers will move through overnight and into Sunday morning.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Sunday we’ll continue to pockets of rain. It won’t be as widespread as Saturday. The big things you’ll notice will be breezy winds and warmer temperatures even with the clouds. We’ll warm to near 63 on Sunday with winds gusting to 30 mph at times.

Temperatures are warmer on Sunday. (WVLT)

We’ll keep rain in the forecast Sunday into Monday as the chances become more spotty. Dropping to near 42 on Monday Morning. So a jacket will be needed for the kids out at the bus stop.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday picks up much the same with spotty to scattered showers at times. We’ll keep the coverage at about 20% for most of the day with mostly cloudy skies. Winds stay breezy as well gusting 20 mph.

Looking through the rest of the week we’ll dry out on Tuesday and then we’ll start to cool down Wednesday through Thursday morning with some chances for frost both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. A few mountain stop showers will be around on Wednesday morning.

Looking warmer and drier on Friday.

Rain chances continue through Monday. (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.