TDOT says I-640 rehabilitation project battling setbacks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The I-640 rehabilitation project, which began in June 2022, has faced several delays.

The project is a two phase resurfacing and rehabilitation of the roadway along the I-640 corridor between the North Broadway Interchange and the I-40 Interchange. It was initially estimated to be completed in the Spring of 2023, but now officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation are estimating completion by Aug. 31, 2024.

The biggest setback in the construction project came up last winter when TDOT determined that several of the bridges within the corridor showed significant potholing. Repair plans for these bridges were added to the contract.

“The decision was made to make sure these bridge repairs were done before the I-640 reconstruction project was completed,” said TDOT Spokesman Mark Nagi. “That saves us from having to go back a year or two down the line and close I-640 again.”

Since these repairs were not a part of the initial contract scope, Nagi said they had to address staffing issues, which also slowed down the project. He said weather limitations also added to the delays.

According to Nagi, the bridge repairs should be completed in the next few weeks. After completion, the western side of the corridor will return to it’s pre-project capacity. Then, in the spring of 2024, crews will return for the final resurfacing.

“The good news though is when those resurfacing activities take place, it’ll be like the typical resurfacing project that takes place at night. So, it will not have very much of an impact on the motoring public. But we do understand that folks want this project to be complete. We want it to be complete too, and it’ll be complete as quickly as we can.”

Nagi said this construction will be a long term fix and expects that it will benefit anyone traveling in East Tennessee. You can find more details on the project and it’s status here.

