Alabama shocks college football world, beats UGA in SEC Championship

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide has shocked the college football world and handed the Georgia Bulldogs their first loss in two years. The Crimson Tide won their 30th SEC title after beating the Dawgs in the SEC Championship Saturday with a 27-24 score.

The Tide also handed the Dawgs their most recent loss in the 2021 SEC Championship Game.

The Tide’s win has the potential to throw the college football playoff picture into chaos. Previously No. 1 Georgia no longer controls their own destiny. It’s now up to the College Football Playoff committee to put Georgia ahead of teams such as Florida State, Oregon, Texas and Ohio State if the Bulldogs are to have another shot at a national championship.

The Tide have also played their way into the national championship conversation. Despite an early loss to Texas, it could be hard for the College Football Playoff committee to leave out a one-loss SEC champion.

If neither team makes the playoff, they could still be in line for one of the other New Year’s Six bowls: the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, the Orange Bowl in Miami, the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, or the Peach Bowl right here in Atlanta.

The National Championship game will be held at Jan. 8, 2024 in Houston.

