Clouds and sun with a few spotty showers for parts of Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll start off Monday with some dense fog across the area and a few more clouds moving in.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecasts.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Monday brings a mix of sun and clouds through the day with periods of rain moving through. On Monday, we’ll see another tenth of an inch of rain. After noon high temperatures will be near 58.

Moving into Monday evening we’ll become generally clear as temperatures fall to near 36 by daybreak on Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday starts off clear, but then rain moves in near sunset. Tuesday is cooler at 54. It’s an all rain event for the valley, but the mountain areas back to the plateau could see a few snowflakes after midnight to the early part of Wednesday. It’s only a trace of snow for Gatlinburg, Townsend & Cosby. Newfound Gap could see 2-3 inches.

The bigger story for the rest of us, on Wednesday it’s going to be a cold start with wind chills not getting out of the 30s all day. Both 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. expect it to feel like it’s near freezing outside.

Our next rainmaker comes over the weekend with another shot at decent amounts of rain and snow for the mountains.

A few chances for rain to start the week with a cold mid-week ahead. (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.