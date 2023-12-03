College Football Playoff Committee to reveal final poll Sunday at noon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following Conference Championship Saturday the College Football Playoff Committee reveals its final poll of the season. Tennessee will also discover its bowl game fate on Sunday afternoon.

The Vols finished the 2023 regular season 8-4, winning its final game 48-24 over Vanderbilt.

The likely bowl game the Big Orange could find itself in is the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida at EverBank Stadium. This game will feature an ACC and SEC team. The matchup is slated for Friday, Dec. 29 at noon.

The last time UT played in Jacksonville, was in 2014 when they faced Iowa and won 45-28. The Vols have played in Jacksonville five times, going 3-2 all-time.

Another possible location for Josh Heupel’s Volunteers is the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium. This game will feature the SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC team. The matchup is slated for Monday, Jan. 1 at noon.

The last time Tennessee played in Tampa was in 2015 when they played Northwestern and won 45-6. Tennessee has played in Tampa four times, touting a 3-1 record all-time.

A bowl berth in the 2023 season will mark the third straight appearance, one each year since Heupel took the helm.

Tennessee is 30-25 in its major bowl appearances.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.