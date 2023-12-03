Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly residential fire in Crossville

Fire crews responded to a home on fire early Sunday morning
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a deadly fire that occurred early Sunday morning at a residence in Crossville, TN.

According to reports, the Cumberland County Fire Department responded to a home at 1041 Flathead Road that was engulfed in flames.

Officials said crews found a deceased individual inside of the residence. The identity of the individual has not yet been confirmed.

CCSO and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working together to investigate how the fire started.

This is a developing story.

