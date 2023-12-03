First Lego League robotics qualifying round held in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 10th annual Marble City First Lego League qualifier was held at Hardin Valley High School to determine who would compete in the East Tennessee Championships. Kids grades K-8 competed against other teams to have their Lego robots complete different tasks to earn points.

“It’s inspirational to see them see the light behind their eyes. They come in, they know more about gyroscopes and inertial measurement units than I do, and they’re working with these things professionally. It’s incredible. There’s nothing else like it,” said Patrick Jung, the tournament director for the First Lego League Challenge.

The First Lego League brings some of the best and brightest together to compete against each other in problem solving games and challenges.

“FIRST is a program for inspiration and recognition of science and technology, and this year we included art in that with the masterpiece theme, because any creative outlook really speaks the same language as stem. So they add the A in there and make it steam,” said Jung.

