Knoxville Police Department investigating deadly shooting at Arbor Place Apartments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department Homicide Unit is currently investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Sunday morning.

Officials with KPD report that around 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 3, officers responded to the Arbor Place Apartments in the 700 block of Lula Powell Drive after receiving a report of a shooting with a victim.

According to reports, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a man inside the apartment complex who had been shot at least once. KPD reports the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect reportedly left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as the investigation progresses.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.