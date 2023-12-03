Knoxville Police Department investigating deadly shooting at Arbor Place Apartments

The shooting happened early Sunday morning on Lula Powell Drive, according to reports.
The Knoxville Police Department Homicide Unit is currently investigating a deadly shooting...
The Knoxville Police Department Homicide Unit is currently investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Sunday morning.(MGN ONLINE)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department Homicide Unit is currently investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Sunday morning.

Officials with KPD report that around 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 3, officers responded to the Arbor Place Apartments in the 700 block of Lula Powell Drive after receiving a report of a shooting with a victim.

According to reports, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a man inside the apartment complex who had been shot at least once. KPD reports the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect reportedly left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

This is a developing story. More information will be released as the investigation progresses.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash investigation underway in Sevier County, THP says
Crash investigation underway in Sevier County, THP says
Officials said a person was stabbed in Loudon County Saturday night, according to the...
Police arrest stabbing suspect in Loudon County, sheriff’s office says
The Knoxville Police Department Investigations Bureau is currently investigating an...
Knoxville Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Mysterious dog disease moves into Tennessee, veterinarian says
Mysterious dog disease found in Tennessee, veterinarian says

Latest News

Officials said a person was stabbed in Loudon County Saturday night, according to the...
Police arrest stabbing suspect in Loudon County, sheriff’s office says
Winds are increasing as we head throughout our Sunday
Winds pick up with some sunshine this afternoon
Multiple agencies conducted a raid on a Morgan Co. home.
Police find drugs, weapons, moonshine still during Morgan County home raid
Loudon County Sheriff's Office investigating a stabbing
Police searching for stabbing suspect