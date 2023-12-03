Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies relationship between stabbing suspect and victim

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Late Saturday evening, around 11:17 p.m., officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for a stabbing suspect.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Comer Private Way Saturday night and found one person was stabbed. They were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

“The suspect, identified as Dominic Comer, ran on foot from the residence shortly after the stabbing,” officials said. “The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Comer in the areas around Steekee Creek Road and Corinth Church Road.”

In the latest update, LCSO announced that officials have arrested Comer. The arrest happened at about 12:19 a.m. in the 1700 block of Corinth Church Road.

Police told WVLT News the stabbing victim was Donna Talent, who is Comer’s grandfather’s girlfriend.

Comer has been transported to the Loudon County Detention Center and is being charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

