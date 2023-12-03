Mane Support holds barn & bake sale fundraiser

Raising money for non-profit to continue giving back to community
Mane Support Fundraiser
Mane Support Fundraiser(Evan Lasek, WVLT)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mane Support, a non-profit in Rockwood, held a barn & bake sale fundraiser to continue helping the community with the help of horses.

“The event today helps raise funds for those children, families, communities and organizations that otherwise would have a little bit difficult time coming to have services here,” said Kimberly Henry, founder of Mane Support. “It’s so important to be able to address the needs of grief and loss no matter what that loss is.”

Mane Support is an equine assisted grief counseling center that serves children, adults and families who have experienced traumatic loss.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

