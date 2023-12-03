Mane Support holds barn & bake sale fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mane Support, a non-profit in Rockwood, held a barn & bake sale fundraiser to continue helping the community with the help of horses.

“The event today helps raise funds for those children, families, communities and organizations that otherwise would have a little bit difficult time coming to have services here,” said Kimberly Henry, founder of Mane Support. “It’s so important to be able to address the needs of grief and loss no matter what that loss is.”

Mane Support is an equine assisted grief counseling center that serves children, adults and families who have experienced traumatic loss.

