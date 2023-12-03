Police find drugs, weapons, moonshine still during Morgan County home raid

MORGAN Co., Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies conducted a raid on a Morgan County home Friday morning, according to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

A narcotics investigation lead to the search of Rocky Durham’s home at 104 Scenic Hill Rd. in the Frankfort area.

During the search, deputies found weapons, drugs, stolen property, vacuum sealed cash and a moonshine still, according to officials.

“I can’t thank our dedicated people enough,” Potter said. “It’s what they do. Rain, cold and under any circumstances, they serve Morgan County with distinction.”

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson, U.S. Marshal Service, Wartburg Police Department, the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan Co. EMS.

🔴 UPDATE: CHARGES ANNOUNCED🔴 BOND SET BY THE COURT AT $250,000 MFG/SELL/DELIVERY/POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2-... Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 1, 2023

