Police search for driver accused of hitting, leaving 70-year-old man in the street

Police said a passerby found the victim alive and injured on the road.
Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By Danica Sauter and Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian on the road and left him to die at the scene.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said another driver discovered Edward Day, 70, on Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard near 17th Avenue North Saturday night. The passerby notified an officer, and responding paramedics confirmed Day’s injuries were caused by being hit by a vehicle.

Police said Day died at the scene.

Crash investigators are working to identify the driver and vehicle responsible for the deadly hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a person was stabbed in Loudon County Saturday night, according to the...
Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies relationship between stabbing suspect and victim
Crash investigation underway in Sevier County, THP says
Crash investigation underway in Sevier County, THP says
The Knoxville Police Department Investigations Bureau is currently investigating an...
Knoxville Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting
Mysterious dog disease moves into Tennessee, veterinarian says
Mysterious dog disease found in Tennessee, veterinarian says
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics

Latest News

Custom sculptures for a new attraction in Pigeon Forge.
Local company attributes parades to where they got their start
The 61st annual Sevierville Christmas Parade was Saturday.
Sevierville Christmas Parade brings a ‘hometown feeling’ for the season
Thousands line the streets of Sevierville for the 61st annual parade.
Sevierville Christmas Parade
More rain opportunities are coming this week.
First Alert Weather Sunday Evening
WVLT News obtained the arrest warrants for three suspects involved in a standoff with police...
WARRANTS: 3 arrested following standoff in Sevier Co., 1 for assault of a first responder