Police searching for stabbing suspect in Loudon County, sheriff’s office says

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for a stabbing suspect.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Comer Private Way Saturday night and found one person was stabbed. They were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

“The suspect, identified as Dominc Comer, ran on foot from the residence shortly after the stabbing,” officials said. “The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Comer in the areas around Steekee Creek Road and Corinth Church Road.”

Officials consider Comer to be armed and dangerous. They said if you see him, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

Officials said they are investigating the case as an attempted murder.

