SWAT standoff: Sevierville Police Department closes Ridge Rd. to serve warrant

Police asked the public to avoid the area
Sevierville Police Department officials have confirmed that Ridge Road has been temporarily...
Sevierville Police Department officials have confirmed that Ridge Road has been temporarily closed due to an ongoing SWAT situation.(WVLT)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Police Department officials confirmed that Ridge Road has been temporarily closed due to an ongoing SWAT situation.

SPD officials told WVLT News that officers were serving a warrant on three people in the area.

The situation lasted nearly five hours before all three were taken into custody, according to a post from the department.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

