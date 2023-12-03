SWAT standoff: Sevierville Police Department closes Ridge Rd. to serve warrant
Police asked the public to avoid the area
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Police Department officials confirmed that Ridge Road has been temporarily closed due to an ongoing SWAT situation.
SPD officials told WVLT News that officers were serving a warrant on three people in the area.
The situation lasted nearly five hours before all three were taken into custody, according to a post from the department.
This is a developing story.
