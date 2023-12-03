Tennessee sweeps WKU, advances to Sweet 16 for first time since 2005

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When Eve Rackham Watt took over the Tennessee Volleyball program, the Lady Vols hadn’t won 25 games in seven seasons, hadn’t won an NCAA Tournament match in as many, and had last reached the Sweet 16 in 2005.

In Watt’s sixth season, she’s checked all three of those boxes.

How sweet it is!



For the first time since 2005, @Vol_VBall is headed to the Sweet 16. #LadyVols pic.twitter.com/OfGualPjJ2 — John Sartori (@JohnSartoriTV) December 3, 2023

The Lady Vols swept 6-seed Western Kentucky to advance to the program’s first Regional Quarterfinal in 18 years.

“Did my best not to cry,” admitted Watt postgame. “It means so much to so many people from our staff, to our support staff, to our players.”

“I’m super excited to see this is where Tennessee Volleyball is at,” said Freshman Caroline Kerr. “We obviously have no plans of backing down.”

The win also gave fifth-year Senior Morgahn Fingall her first trip to the Sweet 16.

“Finally pushing through to get to the Sweet 16 is just awesome,” said Fingall, who finished with 11 kills, second only to Jenaisya Moore’s 19.

With the win, Tennessee accomplished something they’ve never done in program history.

It’s the first time the Lady Vols have earned sweeps in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

They’ll face Texas in the Sweet 16, a team that’s made the Elite 8 in 17 of the last 18 seasons.

The Longhorns and Lady Vols square off on Thursday, Dec. 7. Game time is to be determined.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.