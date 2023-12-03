West Town Mall offers sensory-friendly Santa Claus photo opportunity

The event allows families to visit with Santa Claus before the crowds come for regular shopping hours.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Getting a family photo with Santa Claus at your local shopping mall is a holiday staple. The large lines and big crowds that come with the holiday season can be overwhelming for some families. The ‘Caring Santa’ experience at West Town Mall is striving to make the magical experience more inclusive.

‘Caring Santa’ allows families to come visit with Santa before regular shopping hours. This gives children with special needs a comforting and sensory-friendly environment to create holiday memories.

Christi Rice said the event is something her son Wesley looks forward to every year.

“It’s nice to have a place we can come that’s safe and understanding about Santa. It’s very special to us. If we didn’t have this, I don’t know where we would go,” Rice said.

West Town Mall hosted this event for more than 10 years. Kippy Price, Director of Marketing and Business Development for The Simon Group at West Town Mall, said the event is always very popular.

“It means a lot for us to be able to provide an opportunity for anyone to be able to come and visit with Santa. We see parents that say that this event gives them the opportunity to get photos where they normally wouldn’t be able to. We’re thrilled to offer that opportunity to them,” Price said.

This is the only sensory-friendly event this season, but families can get their photos with Santa at West Town Mall during regular mall hours until Christmas Eve. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-up guests are welcome. You can make a reservation here.

