Winds pick up with some sunshine this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Areas of fog and drizzle this morning will slowly give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon giving us a bit of sunshine to end the weekend. Winds will be picking up as well with gust approaching 25 to 30 mph at times helping us to warm a little more as well.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain chances are continuing to dwindle this morning with lingering areas of mist and drizzle for the foothills and mountains. Temperatures are off to a milder start with many areas in the middle to upper 50s.

Clouds will slowly begin to break as we head through the afternoon allowing temperatures to warm into the lower and middle 60s. If you have any loose items around the house make sure to bring them inside or to secure them as winds will gust close to 30 mph at times. Enjoy the warmer temperatures and sunshine today as changes arrive once again for Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

An area of low pressure will slide just to our north during the day Monday, but will be close enough that a few showers are possible, especially across our northern counties and into Southeastern Kentucky. Winds remain breezy as well and couple that with the extra cloud cover we remain cooler with highs only in the middle 50s.

Once the front clears the region on Tuesday our temperatures are on the way down as well as the opportunity for a few mountain snow showers Wednesday. Highs will struggle to warm as we stay in the middle 40s with overnights falling into the lower and middle 30s by mid-week.

Temperatures stay close to average to start with a few spotty showers (WVLT)

