Woman goes airborne in crash, steals police van in Hermitage

One person was hospitalized in the crash.
Police investigating crash and CSI van stolen
Police investigating crash and CSI van stolen(Submitted)
By Danica Sauter and Jacob Boughter
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested after causing a multi-vehicle crash, stealing a Metro Nashville police van and leading officers on a chase.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were called to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Anthony Street in Hermitage.

As officers were checking on people injured in the crash, 47-year-old Bridget Johnson, the driver who initially caused the crash, got into the driver’s seat of a Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) van and drove off in it, police said.

Officers chased her into Madison, before Johnson stopped the car at the intersection of Coreland Drive and Berkley Drive and was taken into custody.

According to police, the initial crash happened after Johnson drove off the side of the road on Prentiss Drive, crossed the railroad tracks, went airborne, and landed on Old Hickory Boulevard, crashing into other cars.

Police said the CSI van was not damaged, and nothing was stolen from the vehicle.

One person was taken to the hospital and two other people refused medical treatment at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

