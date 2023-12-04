3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say

A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted to stop them.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Fla. (Gray News) – A child in Florida is dead and the mother injured after the child ran out into traffic and the mother attempted to stop them from getting hit by vehicles in the roadway, according to police.

The Melbourne Police Department said the 31-year-old mother and her 3-year-old child were leaving their vehicle parked on the center lane of Dairy Road on Sunday just before 8:30 p.m.

As the two exited the vehicle to return home, the child took off running behind the vehicle and the trailer out into northbound traffic. The mother noticed her child run off and chased after them to try to stop them.

As they both entered the road in front of oncoming traffic, they were hit by a 2009 Honda Pilot, according to police.

The child was seriously injured from the collision and later died.

The mother also suffered injuries, but her condition was not listed.

The name of the child was not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a person was stabbed in Loudon County Saturday night, according to the...
Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies relationship between stabbing suspect and victim
Sevierville Police Department officials have confirmed that Ridge Road has been temporarily...
SWAT standoff: Sevierville Police Department closes Ridge Rd. to serve warrant
Jesse Bailey Jr.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect on the loose after deadly Knoxville shooting, police say
The Loudon Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Lenoir City man.
Police searching for missing man from Lenoir City
Multiple agencies conducted a raid on a Morgan Co. home.
Police find drugs, weapons, moonshine still during Morgan County home raid

Latest News

Knox County Schools District debates whether they should pay for repairs to elementary school...
Local foundation helps Knox County Schools update playgrounds
FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible...
US is running out of money for Ukraine and that could hinder fight against Russia, White House warns
Remote Area Medical (RAM) Clinic (FILE)
RAM to host free one-day clinic in Coalfield
A man walks past the Remington Arms Company, Jan. 17, 2013, in Ilion, N.Y. The gun factory in...
Gun factory in operation for 200 years is set to close