Activate games brings physical fun for the family

Activate offers high-tech games that test your team’s physical and mental agility across a wide variety of real-life challenges.
Activate offers high-tech games that test your team’s physical and mental agility across a wide variety of real-life challenges.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Attractions in Gatlinburg remind you of indoor activities to stay active and stay out of the cold.

You can compete with your family while you take on the games at Activate/Breakout in Gatlinburg.

The games use technology and physical play at the same time.

You may have to work through a series of patterns or get the basketball in the right hoop.

It’s something the whole family can do.

“You have an opportunity to play any of the eight rooms that you want to. There’s not like a sequence you have to go into. You go as much or little as you want to just depends on which games you have more fun in and more interested in playing,” said Carol Mcgimpsey, Activate.

While it is a hi-tech physical sports arcade, some games do require a little more physical activity, but you don’t have to play every game offered just those that you like.

