Cooler air with gusty winds and rain to some snow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are getting cooler the next few days with rain moving in late Tuesday and turning into snow by Wednesday morning up towards the mountaintops.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds start to increase by the morning hours with patchy to dense fog. Temperatures will start out near 38 degrees on Tuesday.

After some morning clouds, we will see some sunshine by the afternoon with highs near 53 degrees. It’s breezy at times with gusts up to 15 to 20 mph from the southwest. Clouds move back in during the later evening hours with spotty to scattered showers arriving overnight. With temperatures dropping overnight, that rain could turn into some spotty mountain snow showers by Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Steady snowfall is likely in the mountains above 3,000 feet on Wednesday. Temperatures start out near 36 degrees and only warm up to around 44 degrees. With gusts up to 20 mph, that could make it feel much cooler. Isolated snow showers are possible in higher elevations like the Plateau and the mountains in Southeastern Kentucky. We cannot rule out a few flurries flying in the Valley as well! We will likely see several inches of snow in the Smokies by the end of the day on Wednesday.

Thursday starts out cold near 30 degrees, but we’ll warm up to the lower 50s with lots of sunshine. Friday features more clouds and highs near 61 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, more rain arrives this weekend. Spotty to scattered showers arrive later Saturday and become more widespread by Sunday. We could see rain transition into some mountain snow on Sunday. Temperatures will go from the mid-60s Saturday to mid-50s on Sunday.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

