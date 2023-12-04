EKY health officials see increase in sickness

Kentucky River District Health Department
Kentucky River District Health Department(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As illnesses increase across the region, officials are urging folks to take extra precautions.

Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director, Scott Lockard said they are seeing an increase in flu, strep throat, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

He said it’s important to stay home if you or your child is sick.

“And if you are sick, or someone else, your child is sick, by all means, please keep your child home from school, please stay home from work if at all possible because that helps to prevent the spread of the illness. If you’re sick, stay home. Don’t go out and spread the illness to others,” he explained.

Lockard said washing your hands regularly and not sneezing or coughing in your hands can help slow the spread.

He said it’s important also to stay up to date with vaccinations.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a person was stabbed in Loudon County Saturday night, according to the...
Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies relationship between stabbing suspect and victim
Crash investigation underway in Sevier County, THP says
Crash investigation underway in Sevier County, THP says
The Knoxville Police Department Investigations Bureau is currently investigating an...
Knoxville Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting
Mysterious dog disease moves into Tennessee, veterinarian says
Mysterious dog disease found in Tennessee, veterinarian says
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics

Latest News

The 61st annual Sevierville Christmas Parade was Saturday.
Sevierville Christmas Parade brings a ‘hometown feeling’ for the season
WVLT News obtained the arrest warrants for three suspects involved in a standoff with police...
WARRANTS: 3 arrested following standoff in Sevier Co., 1 for assault of a first responder
The event allows families to visit with Santa Claus before the crowds come for regular...
West Town Mall offers sensory-friendly Santa Claus photo opportunity
Sevierville Police Department officials have confirmed that Ridge Road has been temporarily...
SWAT standoff: Sevierville Police Department closes Ridge Rd. to serve warrant
Officials said a person was stabbed in Loudon County Saturday night, according to the...
Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies relationship between stabbing suspect and victim