Fan-favorite One Knox Sporting Club players returning for team’s third season

On the list are James Thomas, Dani Fernandez, Jordan Skelton, Jalen Crisler, Angelo Kelly and Yesin van der Pluijim.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fan-favorite players are returning to Knoxville’s professional soccer team: One Knoxville Sporting Club. Next year will mark the club’s third season representing Knoxville.

Thomas has acted as the Scruffy City’s club captain for two years and will join “Dani the Bull” Fernandez for their third season with the club. Several of the other returning players have award nominations, goals and assists under their belts.

