How sleeping with a fan can trigger your allergies

Allergies, asthma and many other ailments can be triggered by the use of ceiling fans.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sleeping with a fan on at bedtime can be common practice among many.

Some people like to sleep with a fan no matter what time of year, enjoying the additional benefits beyond cooling, like white noise and improved air circulation.

Though for every advantage, there’s also a disadvantage.

Fans may also contribute to the circulation of allergens and other airborne particles. As such, individuals with respiratory conditions or allergies may wish to exercise caution when using a fan when falling asleep.

Using a fan to sleep poses no serious health risks but can irritate parts of your body, making you sick.

Fans can dry out your nose, mouth and throat, causing your body to overproduce mucus to compensate for the dryness. In turn, headaches, a stuffy nose and a sore throat all become possible.

For allergy sufferers, fans can circulate triggering allergens around the room, like dust and pollen. A runny nose, an itchy throat, wheezing, and difficulty breathing are all possible side effects.

Your eyes and skin can also become dried out by using a fan every night. If you have dry skin or dry eyes, make sure to use lotion and eye drops to avoid additional symptoms.

