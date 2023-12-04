Knox County Junior Commissioner program enters second year, applications open

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Junior Commissioner program is entering its second year, and the application portal is now open.

The Junior Commission program is open to any Knox County high school juniors or seniors at public, private or home schools. Each commissioner chooses a student from the application pool to attend work sessions, commission and zoning meetings, field trips and more, giving students a hands-on look into local government.

“Going into the program, I knew very little about local government and even less about our commission. However, through the meetings, I learned crucial information about our county and the way our legislation works. In the future, I will definitely use what I learned to vote and maybe even run for office,” one of last year’s participants said.

Applications open Monday, Dec. 4, and applications are due by Wednesday, Dec. 20. The junior commissioners will be announced the week of Jan. 8.

