Let’s Get Cooking | Creamy Pumpkin Soup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This creamy pumpkin soup is sure to warm you up on a cold Fall day!

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat the chicken stock, pumpkin, salt, onion, thyme, garlic and pepper in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and cook uncovered for 30 minutes.

Use a food processor or blender to puree the soup into small batches (1 cup at a time). If you have a handheld blender, you can puree the soup all at one time.

Return soup to the pan and bring to a boil again. Reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered for another 30 minutes.

Stir in heavy cream. Serve in soup bowls and garnish with fresh parsley.