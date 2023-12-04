Let’s Get Cooking | Creamy Pumpkin Soup

This simple recipe will warm you up this chilly season!
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This creamy pumpkin soup is sure to warm you up on a cold Fall day!

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 cups chicken stock
  • 2 cups pumpkin puree
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1/4 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 clove garlic (minced)
  • 2 tablespoon heavy whipping cream
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarse ground pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Heat the chicken stock, pumpkin, salt, onion, thyme, garlic and pepper in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and cook uncovered for 30 minutes.
  2. Use a food processor or blender to puree the soup into small batches (1 cup at a time). If you have a handheld blender, you can puree the soup all at one time.
  3. Return soup to the pan and bring to a boil again. Reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered for another 30 minutes.
  4. Stir in heavy cream. Serve in soup bowls and garnish with fresh parsley.
  5. Enjoy!

