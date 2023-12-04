Let’s Get Cooking | Creamy Pumpkin Soup
This simple recipe will warm you up this chilly season!
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This creamy pumpkin soup is sure to warm you up on a cold Fall day!
Servings: 4
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cups chicken stock
- 2 cups pumpkin puree
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1/4 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
- 1 clove garlic (minced)
- 2 tablespoon heavy whipping cream
- 1/2 teaspoon coarse ground pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat the chicken stock, pumpkin, salt, onion, thyme, garlic and pepper in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and cook uncovered for 30 minutes.
- Use a food processor or blender to puree the soup into small batches (1 cup at a time). If you have a handheld blender, you can puree the soup all at one time.
- Return soup to the pan and bring to a boil again. Reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered for another 30 minutes.
- Stir in heavy cream. Serve in soup bowls and garnish with fresh parsley.
- Enjoy!
