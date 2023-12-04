Local company attributes parades to where they got their start

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A growing company in Newport said it’s local parades in Sevier County that really got their business booming.

You can see them work all over Sevier County. Brainchild Creative said it was more than 10 years ago they started making floats for Dolly’s Homecoming Parade and then other businesses saw their work and they started making more floats.

You’ll now find pieces of their artwork in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge as picture moments. Other attractions have hired them for floats and designs on their properties.

“Everything that comes out of Brainchild is 100% custom. We design fabricate, work with clients on creating the most iconic things that have never existed,” said Andrew Parrot, with Brainchild Creative.

Items that roll as well. The company said it is parades that propelled their business forward.

Parrot said other companies took notice of their work, wanting their own special designs.

“We pretty much were the float builder for them (Dollywood). And then as people saw that, you know, everybody was roughly at ease and all these other people jumped in on them and sort of got our reputation swelling. And then we sort of turn that into what’s you know, start working on the attractions to not just the seasonals,” said Steve Brauch, Brainchild Creative.

The company’s latest work is inside the Sky Pirates of Mermaid Bay. An adventure set to open soon with more than 3 years of planning for this journey under the ocean.

“The last three years we’ve been working on this concept, and they’ve walked with us every step of the way idealizing everything from our team that drew everything to figuring out how to bring it to life,” said Chucky Blalock, with Top Concepts.

“We work all over the country. We work with YouTube influencers, we work with business owners we work with, you know, not for profits. I mean, our idea is truly about how do we harness visions that people are trying to create and bring them to life,” added Parrot.

The company outgrew their original facility in Sevierville and recently moved to a 50,000 square foot warehouse in Newport.

