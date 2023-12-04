Local foundation helps Knox County Schools update playgrounds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox Education Foundation will work with Knox County Schools to provide new and updated playgrounds to elementary schools.

Officials said the district has seen challenges keeping them updated for the last 30 years. Parents within the Knox County School system and the schools were initially raising money for updated playgrounds.

“We did some really fun fundraising. We did Pennies for Playgrounds, where we had water jugs in all of the rooms. The kids were bringing change in,” KCS Mother Jessica Gambino said.

Gambino’s child was at Fountain City Elementary School, one of the seven who will benefit from this program first. The Knox Education Foundation said fixing the playgrounds would cost $4.5 million. Officials said they have $2.2 million as of Monday.

“Establishing this playspace fund will seek to reduce the financial burden of funding these playspaces by leveraging public and private dollars so no student or family in our public schools has to have a financial barrier just to have a safe and fun place to play,” Knox County Commissioner Larsen Jay said.

The Knox Education Foundation will start updating seven schools with their current funding. This includes Fountain City Elementary, Bell Morris Elementary, Fair Garden Early Learning Center, Knoxville Adaptive Education Center, Sarah Moore Greene Elementary, Spring Hill Elementary and West Haven Elementary. The foundation chose these schools because they were in the most need of an updated playground.

“This is a big initiative with a lofty goal and an accelerated timeline, but I’m confident with the help of the community, we can accomplish it,” Jay said.

KCS Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk said they have donated $250,000 to the foundation and added more money to the playground maintenance budget. Gambino said she looks forward to the playgrounds being complete.

“I think it’s amazing,” Gambino said.

The project’s first phase is expected to be complete by the end of 2024. The entire project is expected to be done by the end of 2027.

