From mild to cold winds, a chill and some snow showers moving in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The week starts with mild temperatures, wind gusts increase today ahead of colder air flowing in with winds and spotty snow showers.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy with a mild low of 40 in Knoxville, and mid 30s outlining the Valley for the most part. Patchy fog is developing.

Isolated rain showers are moving through mid morning to midday, then we have stray rain showers for the second half of today.

It’s mostly cloudy at times, otherwise partly cloudy most of today. We’re still above average, with a high of 58 degrees. Winds are picking up out of the west, 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Scattered clouds continue to breakup tonight, which lets areas of fog develop. We’ll start off Tuesday around 38 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Areas of fog start off Tuesday, then we’ll have more clouds at times throughout the day. We’re cooler at 50 degrees, but the clouds plus winds make it feel colder. We’ll have a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. A stray afternoon rain shower is possible, then we’ll see more showers move in Tuesday night with the coldest air of the week.

Tuesday night through Wednesday, spotty snow showers are possible in the higher elevations, with a change to a steady snow in the mountains above 3,000 feet. A few flurries are possible in the Valley Wednesday morning when we start out around 36 degrees. Wednesday only warms to around 44 degrees, and gusty winds make it feel colder! About a quarter of an inch of snow can accumulate on cold surfaces in the higher elevations, but that is several inches of snow in the Smokies.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re warming back up to end the week, then tracking spotty to scattered rain to move in again this weekend. This will drop temperatures back, yet again, from 60s, to 50s and 40s.

