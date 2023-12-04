No. 20 Lady Vols fall to No. 16 Ohio State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Poor rebounding and shooting just 18.5% from behind the arc prevents the 20th-ranked Lady Vols from mounting any real comeback against No. 16 Ohio State. A performance that led to a 78-58 loss, their fourth loss to a ranked opponent to start the 2023 season.

Tennessee had two players in double-digit scoring, Sara Puckett who had 10, and Destinee Wells with 11. Compared to the Buckeyes who had four in double-digits and together scored 65 points.

The Lady Vols were 20-57 from the field and 5-27 on three-point attempts.

“I feel like my teammates took really good shots,” said guard Wells. “I mean they’re not going to fall every night. But if you’re open, I want you to take every single one of them.”

Turnovers were also costly in this matchup, OSU converted 28 points off of 12 forced turnovers. Ohio State also outrebounded UT 45-36.

“We just have to go back to those things that are Tennessee basketball which is rebounding and defense,” said forward Puckett. “We’ve gotten outrebounded the last two games which is very, very disappointing.”

One bright spot on the night was Tamari Key who checked in early in the first quarter and registered 16 minutes of play, her most since being medically sidelined a year ago.

In that time Key recorded nine points and a block, a production that reminded everyone how her presence drastically changed the look of the team.

“She’s just a big presence in the paint. And then offensively, she’s a really big target that we can pass to. And we know she’s either going to finish or get fouled. So definitely glad to have her,” said Kaiya Wynn.

Starting Monday, the team is tasked with the challenge of bouncing back from a tough loss.

Coach Kellie Harper said, “It’s going to be a challenge for them. A challenge they can absolutely handle, they can. I believe in them.”

Harper calling on the team to exhibit mental toughness as they try to rebound from a 4-4 start to the 2023 season.

Up next, Tennessee travels to Huntsville, Alabama to take on Middle Tennessee on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

