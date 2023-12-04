Overcoming Believers Church invites you to 13th annual ‘Blessings on Bell Street’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Overcoming Believers Church is welcoming community members to share in holiday cheer at this year’s Blessings on Bell Street.

This is the church’s 13th year of transforming into a winter wonderland to serve Knoxville families in need. Saturday’s theme is “All aboard the Polar Express for Christmas around the world.”

It’s happening Saturday, Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Overcoming Believers Church on Harriet Tubman Street. It’s free to attend and every child leaves with a gift!

If you want to help out, you have to act quick. Organizers ask that you drop off a gift or gift card at the church this week.

Pastor Daryl Arnold said he hopes to see more than 2,500 Knoxvillians join the party this weekend.

