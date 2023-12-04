Overcoming Believers Church invites you to 13th annual ‘Blessings on Bell Street’

Thousands are expected to ring in the holiday season at the church on Saturday.
Thousands are expected to ring in the holiday season at the church on Saturday.
By Whitney Turner
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Overcoming Believers Church is welcoming community members to share in holiday cheer at this year’s Blessings on Bell Street.

This is the church’s 13th year of transforming into a winter wonderland to serve Knoxville families in need. Saturday’s theme is “All aboard the Polar Express for Christmas around the world.”

It’s happening Saturday, Dec. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Overcoming Believers Church on Harriet Tubman Street. It’s free to attend and every child leaves with a gift!

If you want to help out, you have to act quick. Organizers ask that you drop off a gift or gift card at the church this week.

Pastor Daryl Arnold said he hopes to see more than 2,500 Knoxvillians join the party this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a person was stabbed in Loudon County Saturday night, according to the...
Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office identifies relationship between stabbing suspect and victim
Sevierville Police Department officials have confirmed that Ridge Road has been temporarily...
SWAT standoff: Sevierville Police Department closes Ridge Rd. to serve warrant
Multiple agencies conducted a raid on a Morgan Co. home.
Police find drugs, weapons, moonshine still during Morgan County home raid
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Tennessee football finds out its bowl destination
Jesse Bailey Jr.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect on the loose after deadly Knoxville shooting, police say

Latest News

The Knox County Junior Commissioner program is entering its second year, and the application...
Knox County Junior Commissioner program enters second year, applications open
A 70-year-old man was struck and killed by a car in Nashville.
Police search for driver accused of hitting, leaving 70-year-old man in the street
A large marijuana operation was found inside an old church, a rare insect was discovered in a...
TN in Ten 12-4-23
Jesse Bailey Jr.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect on the loose after deadly Knoxville shooting, police say