Police searching for missing man from Lenoir City
The Loudon Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Lenoir City man.
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to find a missing man.
They said Weldon Humphries was last seen in the 200 block of Mealer Road in Lenoir City on Friday.
Weldon was last seen wearing dark jeans and a hat.
Anyone who knows where he might be should contact the Loudon Co. E-911 Center at 865-458-9081.
