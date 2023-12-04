Police searching for missing man from Lenoir City

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to find a missing man.

They said Weldon Humphries was last seen in the 200 block of Mealer Road in Lenoir City on Friday.

Weldon was last seen wearing dark jeans and a hat.

Anyone who knows where he might be should contact the Loudon Co. E-911 Center at 865-458-9081.

DECEMBER 3RD, 2023 | 10:31 PM EST SHERIFFS OFFICE SEARCHING FOR MISSING LENOIR CITY MAN LENOIR CITY, TENNESSEE -... Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Sunday, December 3, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.