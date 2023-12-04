RAM to host free one-day clinic in Coalfield

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Dec. 9, Remote Area Medical (RAM) will hold a free, one-day clinic offering medical services to the public.

The clinic will be held at 1720 Coal Hill Road in Coalfield.

All RAM services are free and no ID is required to obtain services. Free dental, vision and medical services will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. on Dec. 9. A patient parking lot will open at midnight on Friday night, Dec. 8 and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding next steps will be provided.

Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglasses prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer, click here. Patients can also visit the Facebook Event for this clinic here.

