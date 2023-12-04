Sevierville Christmas Parade brings a ‘hometown feeling’ for the season

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Sevierville on Saturday for the 61st annual Sevierville Christmas Parade.

Close to 100 entries made their way down the streets to bring holiday cheer to spectators. The parade was full of marching units, cars decked with lights and floats of all measures.

The Sevier County High School Marching Band lead the parade for the 61st year. The band has never missed a Sevierville Christmas Parade.

“This parade is a favorite of locals and visitors,” says Sevierville Chamber of Commerce director of marketing and communications, Amanda Marr. “Not only does our community get to celebrate the season together, we also get to share our hometown with guests – and that’s a great feeling during the holidays.”

Once again, parade organizers offered a $500 grand prize for the entry that best embodies the parade theme of “A Hometown Christmas.”

Santa Clause ended the parade wishing everyone a Merry Christmas!

The parade will return in 2024 the first Saturday of December.

The 61st annual Sevierville Christmas Parade was Saturday. (Kyle Grainger WVLT)

