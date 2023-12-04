‘Somebody’s got your back. Now, go shine.’ | East Knoxville church helping homeless young women

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday was move-in day for “Hope House” at Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church in East Knoxville. The home provides a roof for young women aged 18 to 24 and a fighting chance.

“When I was that age, if I hadn’t had a support system and had someone help me with college applications, I don’t know where I would’ve been,” said Amy Williams, the interim director for Hope House. “I want them to know that they’re loved. I want them to know that they’re worthy of respect.”

The idea for Hope House was created when Pastor Tim Jackson realized they could transform the church’s unused space to help combat homelessness in Knoxville. After several months of renovating an old parsonage, women moved into the home Monday.

The home aims to give women the stability and tools they need to succeed, like education and job training. Live-in house mom Julie Cooley said she hopes to use her life experiences to help mentor and support the women.

“I can relate to these ladies; being a young person and having situations that maybe they’re not prepared for or understand completely and needing some help and guidance in getting through these things,” Cooley said.

The church works with multiple government agencies to help women get placed in the home. In research, Pastor Jackson said they found more than 700 homeless young adults aged 18 to 24 in Knoxville.

