WARRANTS: 3 arrested following standoff in Sevier Co., 1 for assault of a first responder

WVLT News obtained the arrest warrants for three suspects involved in a standoff with police Sunday.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ridge Road was closed for hours Sunday after multiple suspects were involved in a standoff with the Sevierville Police Department.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: SWAT standoff: Sevierville Police Department closes Ridge Rd. to serve warrant

WVLT News obtained the arrest warrants for all three suspects including Bobbie Leathe Gibson, Amber Gail Huggins and Jonathan Earl Pope.

Gibson, 47, had a warrant for 11 charges including driving while license suspended, obedience to any required traffic control device, two counts of criminal impersonation, assault on a first responder, evading arrest, resisting arrest, impersonating a licensed professional, forgery, manufacturing, deliver, sell, possession with intent of methamphetamine and simple possession.

Huggins, 46, was arrested for making false reports and conspiracy.

Pope, 28, was arrested for violating probation for the second time.

