An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $44 million is expiring next week

An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.
An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million dollars is set to expire next week.(CNN, WINK via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Don’t forget to check your lottery ticket – you could be missing out on millions of dollars!

An unclaimed Florida lottery ticket worth $44 million is set to expire next week.

State lottery officials say the Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a Sunoco Express gas station in Kissimmee for the June 14 drawing.

The winning numbers were 9, 13, 15, 46, 51 and 52.

In Florida, winnings must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

If no one claims the prize by Dec. 11, 80% of the money will go to the Education Enhancement Trust Fund, and 20% will be returned to the lottery pool for future prizes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Loudon Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Lenoir City man.
Missing Lenoir City man found safe, police say
Jesse Bailey Jr.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in custody after deadly Knoxville shooting, police say
Paige WX
From mild to cold winds, a chill and some snow showers moving in
WVLT News obtained the arrest warrants for three suspects involved in a standoff with police...
Warrants: 3 arrested following standoff in Sevier Co., 1 for assault of a first responder
Starting UT lineman detained after traffic stop, police report says
Starting UT lineman detained after traffic stop, police report says

Latest News

A semi collided with a car attempting to make a U-turn.
92-year-old survives after colliding with semi while attempting U-turn, police say
Troops with thre Israeli Defense Forces continue to operate on the ground in the Gaza Strip on...
Israel moves into Gaza’s second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry challenges the decision to strip him of security in Britain after he moved to US
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Cause sought of explosion that leveled a home as police tried to serve a warrant
Police and animal services on scene of deadly dog attack
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack