Basketball Vols ready for big bounce back at home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 17th-ranked Tennessee basketball team returns to Food City Center for a midweek matchup against George Mason Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. on SEC Network+

Tennessee fell on the road at then-17th-ranked North Carolina, 100-92, in its third consecutive top-20 showdown. Fifth-year guard Dalton Knecht scored a career-high 37 points, which tied for the most ever by a non-conference visitor at the Dean E. Smith Center and the top total by any player against the Tar Heels since December 2016.

The loss at Chapel Hill followed losses in Hawaii to Top-5 teams Kansas and Purdue, games the head coach hopes will help his team come SEC and Tournament play, ”Not that I want to lose five or six straight games, but the fact is, we got to be where we need to be when it counts most and hopefully what this schedule is going to do forces get us ready for the SEC then, of that you can win enough games, put yourself in the postseason play, and that’s when you want to be at your best.”

Vols return to the friendly confines Tuesday night following a series of difficult road tests. How the coach feels about that as well as updates on @DaltonKnecht3 Tobe Awaka and guard Freddie Dilione @wvlt @WVLTSports @Vol_Hoops pic.twitter.com/PNKrwoniPA — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) December 5, 2023

Some other practice notes to pass along, leading scorer Dalton connect looks to be moving well coming off that ankle injury he suffered at North Carolina.

Coach Barnes also says forward Tobe Awaka has been a full go with practice and he also mentioned that guard Freddie Dilione could see some minutes against George Mason, a team Rick Barnes been part of his early coaching days as an assistant back in the early 1980′s.

The lone prior meeting between between the Volunteers and Patriots came in March of 2004 in the opening round of the NIT, with George Mason claiming a 58-55 home win behind a co-game-high 16 points from now-head coach Tony Skinn.

