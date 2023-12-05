Breezy today ahead of some showers, rain to wintry mix

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are getting cooler the next few days with rain moving in late Tuesday and turning into snow by Wednesday morning up towards the mountaintops.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are moving around this morning, with some fog developing. This leaves us around 38 degrees in Knoxville for a morning low.

It’s looking mostly cloudy through midday, then more partly cloudy overall ... but that’s more sunshine south and west as these clouds shift around our area. The sunshine helps to boost Knoxville closer to 53 degrees. We have some increasing winds today, and even more on the way. We have a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph this afternoon and gusts around 20 mph at times.

This evening comes with more clouds and some showers moving in. We’re looking at a 40% coverage of our area in showers tonight, but that’s a mix of light rain to some wintry mix to more isolated snowfall. The Smokies will see all snow, which is why there is a Winter Weather Advisory. We’ll drop to around 38 degrees in Knoxville, BUT it will feel a LOT colder due to the winds. We’ll have a northwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph occasionally gusting to around 20 mph, and gusts are stronger in the higher elevations.

LOOKING AHEAD

Steady snowfall is likely in the mountains above 3,000 feet on Wednesday. Isolated snow showers are possible in higher elevations like the Plateau and the mountains in Southeastern Kentucky. We cannot rule out a few flurries flying in the Valley in the morning. We will likely see several inches of snow in the Smokies by the end of the day on Wednesday. Temperatures only warm up to around 44 degrees, but wind chills stay a factor all day. We’ll have a northwesterly wind of 5 to 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph, but decreasing in the afternoon to evening.

Thursday starts out colder at 30 degrees, with a clear sky and frosty. We’ll then use the sunshine to boost back to around 53 degrees, but winds pick back up too.

Friday comes with more clouds a times, and a high of 61 degrees in Knoxville.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, more rain arrives this weekend. Spotty showers are possible Saturday afternoon, but the trend has been for rain to move in after sunset Saturday and last into Sunday. This leaves us in the 50s Sunday, with colder winds kicking in and changing to spotty mountain snow showers again later Sunday into early Monday morning.

